People who use drugs or drink alcohol may find it difficult to tell when their substance use has become a problem. Generally, it’s time for concern when drug or alcohol use interferes with your daily life: your relationships, your job, or the activities that keep your life on track.
If you have noticed any of the following signs of a problem in yourself or someone you care about, it may be time to reach out for support:
- Using drugs or alcohol to forget something in your life or past
- Longing for the substance or feeling strong urges to use drugs or drink
- Experiencing symptoms of withdrawal when you don’t use drugs or drink
- Acting unlike yourself to get access to the drug or alcohol
- Having a difficult time managing stress without using drugs or drinking
- Having trouble maintaining relationships, hobbies, or activities because of substance use
- Consistently going over limits in substance use that you set for yourself
- Finding yourself in dangerous situations because of your drug use or drinking
It’s never too soon — or too late — to take control of your well-being. Whether you want to learn more about substance use issues, you’re looking for treatment services, or you’re working to stay sober after receiving treatment,
StartYourRecovery.org can help. It’s a great resource developed by clinicians and
Reingold — an expert in health communications — to help people understand addiction, hear the stories of people like them who have overcome substance use, and determine their next step, whether it’s having a conversation, learning more, or seeking professional help.
Confronting problems with drugs or alcohol is a sign of strength, and
seeking treatment or other support can be the first step on your path to recovery