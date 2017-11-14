People who use drugs or drink alcohol may find it difficult to tell when their substance use has become a problem. Generally, it’s time for concern when drug or alcohol use interferes with your daily life: your relationships, your job, or the activities that keep your life on track.

If you have noticed any of the following signs of a problem in yourself or someone you care about, it may be time to reach out for support:

Using drugs or alcohol to forget something in your life or past

Longing for the substance or feeling strong urges to use drugs or drink

Experiencing symptoms of withdrawal when you don’t use drugs or drink

Acting unlike yourself to get access to the drug or alcohol

Having a difficult time managing stress without using drugs or drinking

Having trouble maintaining relationships, hobbies, or activities because of substance use

Consistently going over limits in substance use that you set for yourself

Finding yourself in dangerous situations because of your drug use or drinking

It’s never too soon — or too late — to take control of your well-being. Whether you want to learn more about substance use issues, you’re looking for treatment services, or you’re working to stay sober after receiving treatment,

StartYourRecovery.org can help. It’s a great resource developed by clinicians and

Reingold — an expert in health communications — to help people understand addiction, hear the stories of people like them who have overcome substance use, and determine their next step, whether it’s having a conversation, learning more, or seeking professional help.

Confronting problems with drugs or alcohol is a sign of strength, and

seeking treatment or other support can be the first step on your path to recovery